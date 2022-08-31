Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) fell 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $47.36 and last traded at $48.14. 2,842 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 629,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on XMTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Xometry from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Xometry from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Xometry from $44.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Xometry from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, CL King boosted their price target on Xometry from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Get Xometry alerts:

Xometry Trading Down 7.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.30 and a 200-day moving average of $38.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -28.80 and a beta of 0.38.

Insider Activity at Xometry

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Laurence Zuriff sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total value of $281,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 895,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,006,819.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Xometry news, Director Laurence Zuriff sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total transaction of $281,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 895,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,006,819.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CRO Bill Cronin sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total value of $874,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 140,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,021,245.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,215 shares of company stock valued at $6,534,061.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compass Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 1st quarter worth $287,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Xometry by 142.2% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 691,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,431,000 after buying an additional 405,840 shares during the last quarter. Georgetown University acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 4th quarter worth $364,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Xometry by 215.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 12,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Xometry by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 162,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,320,000 after buying an additional 83,079 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

About Xometry

(Get Rating)

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.