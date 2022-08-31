Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Shares Gap Down to $53.98

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $53.98, but opened at $51.83. Worthington Industries shares last traded at $51.66, with a volume of 119 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WOR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Worthington Industries in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company.

Worthington Industries Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.87 and a 200 day moving average of $50.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Worthington Industries Increases Dividend

Worthington Industries ( NYSE:WOR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.75. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Worthington Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 13,338 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Worthington Industries by 453.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 97,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 79,748 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,166,000 after buying an additional 105,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Worthington Industries by 270.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 24,607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.29% of the company’s stock.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing, manufactured consumer, building, and sustainable mobility products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments.

See Also

