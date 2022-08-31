WOO Network (WOO) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $18.80 Million

WOO Network (WOO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 31st. WOO Network has a total market cap of $177.67 million and $18.80 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WOO Network has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. One WOO Network coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000763 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WOO Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004925 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,310.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004135 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004919 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002517 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00134229 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00033468 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00080955 BTC.

About WOO Network

WOO Network (WOO) is a coin. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,966,574,425 coins and its circulating supply is 1,146,154,376 coins. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOO Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wootrade features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOO Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOO Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WOO Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOO Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.