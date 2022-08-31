WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DNL) Stock Price Down 1.4%

WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DNL – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.67 and last traded at $31.73. 624,823 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 527% from the average session volume of 99,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.19.

WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Trading Down 1.2 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNL. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the first quarter worth about $78,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the second quarter worth about $97,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 410.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the first quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its position in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 3.1% in the first quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 10,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

WisdomTree World ex-U.S. Growth Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree Japan Equity Income Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree World ex-U.S. Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of growth companies in the developed and emerging markets outside of the United States.

