Wing Finance (WING) Price Hits $10.60 on Major Exchanges

Wing Finance (WING) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Over the last week, Wing Finance has traded down 12.4% against the dollar. Wing Finance has a total market capitalization of $29.64 million and $7.85 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wing Finance coin can currently be bought for about $10.60 or 0.00052404 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004944 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 84.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.31 or 0.00431681 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00818884 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015321 BTC.

Wing Finance Profile

Wing Finance’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,427,419 coins and its circulating supply is 2,796,489 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wing Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

