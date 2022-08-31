Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $11.01

Where Food Comes From, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFCF – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.01 and traded as low as $10.33. Where Food Comes From shares last traded at $10.51, with a volume of 4,742 shares traded.

Where Food Comes From Trading Up 5.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.05 million, a PE ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 0.66.

Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Where Food Comes From had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $5.33 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Where Food Comes From

About Where Food Comes From

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Where Food Comes From by 188.3% in the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 105,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 69,214 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Where Food Comes From in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Where Food Comes From by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

Where Food Comes From, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides verification and certification solutions for the agriculture, livestock, and food industries in the United States. The company operates through Verification and Certification, and Software Sales and Related Consulting segments. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims made about livestock, crops, and other food products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From Source Verified retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and web-based information sharing and education.

