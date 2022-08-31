Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $11.01

Where Food Comes From, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFCF – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.01 and traded as low as $10.33. Where Food Comes From shares last traded at $10.51, with a volume of 4,742 shares traded.
Where Food Comes From Trading Up 5.6 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.05 million, a PE ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 0.66.
Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Where Food Comes From had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $5.33 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Where Food Comes From
About Where Food Comes From
Where Food Comes From, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides verification and certification solutions for the agriculture, livestock, and food industries in the United States. The company operates through Verification and Certification, and Software Sales and Related Consulting segments. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims made about livestock, crops, and other food products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From Source Verified retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and web-based information sharing and education.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Where Food Comes From (WFCF)
- Crowdstrike Stock Retraces, As Earnings Sober Expectations
- Will The Institutions Buy The Dip In Ambarella Stock?
- PVH Corporation Is On Track For Capital Returns
- Can Pinterest Rally On Support From Big Investor With Conviction?
- Chargepoint Rallies, Despite Weaker Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Where Food Comes From Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Where Food Comes From and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.