WH Ireland Group’s (WHI) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

WH Ireland Group (LON:WHI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 1,900 ($22.96) target price on the stock.

Shares of WHI traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 35 ($0.42). 137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,132. WH Ireland Group has a twelve month low of GBX 33.60 ($0.41) and a twelve month high of GBX 57 ($0.69). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 37.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 40.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.92. The stock has a market cap of £21.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,850.00.

WH Ireland Group plc, a financial services company, provides wealth management, wealth planning, and corporate and institutional broking services primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Capital Markets. The Wealth Management segment provides wealth management solutions and independent financial advisory services to retail clients.

