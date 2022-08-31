WH Ireland Group’s (WHI) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

WH Ireland Group (LON:WHI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 1,900 ($22.96) target price on the stock.
WH Ireland Group Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of WHI traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 35 ($0.42). 137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,132. WH Ireland Group has a twelve month low of GBX 33.60 ($0.41) and a twelve month high of GBX 57 ($0.69). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 37.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 40.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.92. The stock has a market cap of £21.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,850.00.
WH Ireland Group Company Profile
Read More
- PVH Corporation Is On Track For Capital Returns
- Can Pinterest Rally On Support From Big Investor With Conviction?
- Chargepoint Rallies, Despite Weaker Earnings
- Is Cadence Close To A Cup-With-High-Handle Breakout?
- How the Pandemic Forced F5 to Flex its Software Side
Receive News & Ratings for WH Ireland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WH Ireland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.