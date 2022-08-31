Westwood Global Investments LLC Cuts Stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Westwood Global Investments LLC lowered its stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,641,188 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,942 shares during the period. Credicorp accounts for about 14.4% of Westwood Global Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Westwood Global Investments LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $282,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 36.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 23.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 20.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 11.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $151.32 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

BAP traded up $2.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.74. 3,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,758. Credicorp Ltd. has a twelve month low of $102.22 and a twelve month high of $182.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

