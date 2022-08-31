Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.66

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (TSE:WTE – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$32.66 and traded as low as C$30.77. Westshore Terminals Investment shares last traded at C$31.31, with a volume of 99,668 shares.

WTE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$32.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$32.65. The company has a market cap of C$1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.34, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Westshore Terminals Investment ( TSE:WTE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$82.72 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Westshore Terminals Investment Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

