Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) Trading Down 3.6%

Westhaven Gold Corp. (CVE:WHN – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.41. 134,180 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 110,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

The stock has a market cap of C$55.48 million and a PE ratio of -25.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.39 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

About Westhaven Gold

Westhaven Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in four properties, which include the Shovelnose, Prospect Valley, Skoonka Creek, and Skoonka North gold projects that covers an area of approximately 37,000 hectares located in British Columbia.

