Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $41.12

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $41.12 and last traded at $42.54, with a volume of 31201 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on WDC. Barclays dropped their price objective on Western Digital from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Western Digital to $85.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.90.

Western Digital Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.65. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.27. Western Digital had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $309,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 30.6% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 172,099 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $7,744,000 after purchasing an additional 40,278 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $979,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 68.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,285 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 6.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,738,055 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $122,747,000 after purchasing an additional 168,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

