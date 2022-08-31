Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) PT Lowered to $2.50

Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Get Rating) (TSE:WRN) had its target price decreased by HC Wainwright from $4.75 to $2.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 100.00% from the company’s current price.
Western Copper and Gold Trading Down 4.6 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN WRN opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. Western Copper and Gold has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40. The stock has a market cap of $189.50 million, a PE ratio of -41.67 and a beta of 2.47.
Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Get Rating) (TSE:WRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Western Copper and Gold will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.
Western Copper and Gold Company Profile
Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.
