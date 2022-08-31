Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) PT Lowered to $2.50

Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Get Rating) (TSE:WRN) had its target price decreased by HC Wainwright from $4.75 to $2.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 100.00% from the company’s current price.

Western Copper and Gold Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN WRN opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. Western Copper and Gold has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40. The stock has a market cap of $189.50 million, a PE ratio of -41.67 and a beta of 2.47.

Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Get Rating) (TSE:WRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Western Copper and Gold will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Western Copper and Gold Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRN. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its position in Western Copper and Gold by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 19,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6,625 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Western Copper and Gold by 300.7% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 10,225 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Copper and Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Copper and Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Copper and Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

