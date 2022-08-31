Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.82-$0.87 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WELL. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Welltower from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $97.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Welltower from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Welltower from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Welltower from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $95.29.

Shares of WELL traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,387,415. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.69 and its 200-day moving average is $86.61. Welltower has a 52-week low of $75.96 and a 52-week high of $99.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.52, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 7.20%. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Welltower will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 274.16%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Welltower by 97.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the second quarter valued at about $133,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. 97.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

