Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 73.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,555,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 660,385 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $75,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,566,470,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,966,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,485,787,000 after buying an additional 8,421,820 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at about $117,767,000. Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $83,965,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 128.1% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,586,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,365 shares during the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on WFC. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 target price on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of WFC traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.97. 495,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,905,649. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.59. The firm has a market cap of $166.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.78%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

