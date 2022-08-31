Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 12,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 9,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

Shares of KRE stock opened at $63.07 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $56.09 and a 12-month high of $78.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.80.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

