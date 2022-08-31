Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Sells 54,000 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 68.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 54,000 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of CSX by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 184,488,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,936,719,000 after buying an additional 7,841,524 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,615,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,700,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149,812 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,594,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,556,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,588 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,512,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,407,138,000 after purchasing an additional 692,267 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $732,770,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSX. Raymond James lowered their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Stephens upped their price target on CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.52.

CSX Trading Down 2.9 %

CSX stock opened at $31.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $27.59 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The firm has a market cap of $67.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.47%.

Insider Activity at CSX

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CSX

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.