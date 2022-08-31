Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Sells 14,416 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 80.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,570 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 14,416 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 116.5% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $91.80 on Wednesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $296.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.76, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.93.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

