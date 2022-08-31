Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,126,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in First Horizon by 1,160.7% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 980,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,025,000 after acquiring an additional 902,450 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Horizon by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 189,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares in the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new position in First Horizon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,808,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in First Horizon by 2,866.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,756,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663,590 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Horizon Stock Performance

Shares of FHN opened at $22.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.06. First Horizon Co. has a 52-week low of $14.67 and a 52-week high of $24.24.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FHN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of First Horizon to $25.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, First Horizon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 99,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total value of $2,258,691.18. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,732,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,349,276.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 21,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $493,998.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,732,685 shares in the company, valued at $39,678,486.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 99,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total transaction of $2,258,691.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,732,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,349,276.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 231,803 shares of company stock valued at $5,290,499. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

