Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Has $839,000 Stake in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Get Rating) by 76.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,927 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Sprott worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott during the first quarter valued at about $252,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Sprott by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 72,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sprott by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Sprott by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 18,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Sage Investment Advisers LLC now owns 53,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on SII shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Sprott from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Sprott from C$62.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Sprott Price Performance

Sprott Announces Dividend

Sprott stock opened at $37.33 on Wednesday. Sprott Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.03 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The company has a market cap of $967.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.06 and its 200 day moving average is $40.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Sprott’s payout ratio is 97.09%.

Sprott Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

Featured Stories

