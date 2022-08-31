Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1,376.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,884 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 84,728 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 11.4% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 55,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,677 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 6.1% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 115,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,634 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.9% in the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,621,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $392,095,000 after purchasing an additional 46,105 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth $482,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.9% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 82,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN stock opened at $239.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $246.59 and its 200-day moving average is $242.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $258.45.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.