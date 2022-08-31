Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,077 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,704 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in T. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $2,577,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 3,246.1% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 105,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 102,739 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in AT&T by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 96,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 14,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 49,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 21,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $17.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $126.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.82. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AT&T to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.78.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

