Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,480 iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 27,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 26.6% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP opened at $100.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.25. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.45 and a 12-month high of $107.10.

