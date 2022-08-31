Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Buys 96,993 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 1,334.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,993 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $42.20 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a PE ratio of 42.63 and a beta of 0.26. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $42.06 and a 1-year high of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 222.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.52 price target on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.37.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In related news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,431,095. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,431,095. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $653,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,805,349.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $2,081,920. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

