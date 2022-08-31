Wedbush Lowers Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target to $35.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Wedbush from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential downside of 6.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CHWY. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Chewy from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Chewy from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Chewy from $45.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Chewy from $52.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.37.

Shares of CHWY opened at $37.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of -162.57 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.16. Chewy has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $91.35.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Chewy had a negative return on equity of 175.48% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Chewy will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chewy news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 37,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $1,012,753.98. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 108,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,952,536.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chewy news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 37,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $1,012,753.98. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 108,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,952,536.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $571,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,970 shares in the company, valued at $9,098,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 592,525 shares of company stock worth $21,341,163 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHWY. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 30.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,533,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864,834 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the second quarter worth $49,246,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 19.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,369,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,969,000 after purchasing an additional 856,909 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 7.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,622,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,977,000 after purchasing an additional 552,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter worth $20,150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

