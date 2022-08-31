WebDollar (WEBD) Price Hits $0.0001

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One WebDollar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, WebDollar has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar. WebDollar has a total market cap of $1.88 million and $72,499.00 worth of WebDollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- AXEL (AXEL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000840 BTC.
- Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000304 BTC.
- Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00156838 BTC.
- CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000205 BTC.
- Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Donu (DONU) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Uptrennd (1UP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Blockburn (BURN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
About WebDollar
WEBD is a coin. WebDollar’s total supply is 18,301,028,628 coins and its circulating supply is 14,620,758,371 coins. WebDollar’s official message board is medium.com/@webdollar. The official website for WebDollar is webdollar.io. WebDollar’s official Twitter account is @WebDollar_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WebDollar is /r/webdollar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling WebDollar
