WebDollar (WEBD) Price Hits $0.0001

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One WebDollar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, WebDollar has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar. WebDollar has a total market cap of $1.88 million and $72,499.00 worth of WebDollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WebDollar alerts:

AXEL (AXEL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00156838 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Donu (DONU) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Uptrennd (1UP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About WebDollar

WEBD is a coin. WebDollar’s total supply is 18,301,028,628 coins and its circulating supply is 14,620,758,371 coins. WebDollar’s official message board is medium.com/@webdollar. The official website for WebDollar is webdollar.io. WebDollar’s official Twitter account is @WebDollar_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WebDollar is /r/webdollar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WebDollar

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WebDollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WebDollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WebDollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WebDollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WebDollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.