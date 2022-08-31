Warpaint London (LON:W7L) Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L – Get Rating) were down 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 116.35 ($1.41) and last traded at GBX 119.50 ($1.44). Approximately 20,615 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 99,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 120.50 ($1.46).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Warpaint London in a research note on Monday, June 27th.
Warpaint London Stock Down 0.8 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 124.25 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 126.41. The firm has a market cap of £91.72 million and a P/E ratio of 2,987.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71.
Insider Transactions at Warpaint London
Warpaint London Company Profile
Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. It provides supply chain management services; and operates as a wholesaler. The company provides its products under the W7, Technic, Man'stuff, Body Collection, Vintage, Very Vegan, and Chit Chat brand names.
Further Reading
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
- The Retail Sector: Winners And Losers From Q2 Earnings
- Can Targa Continue Rallying To Meet Its Price Target?
- Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
- MarketBeat Podcast: The Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now
Receive News & Ratings for Warpaint London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warpaint London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.