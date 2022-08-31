Warpaint London (LON:W7L) Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L – Get Rating) were down 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 116.35 ($1.41) and last traded at GBX 119.50 ($1.44). Approximately 20,615 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 99,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 120.50 ($1.46).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Warpaint London in a research note on Monday, June 27th.

Warpaint London Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 124.25 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 126.41. The firm has a market cap of £91.72 million and a P/E ratio of 2,987.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71.

Insider Transactions at Warpaint London

Warpaint London Company Profile

In other news, insider Keith Sadler purchased 9,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.56) per share, for a total transaction of £11,989.26 ($14,486.78).

Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. It provides supply chain management services; and operates as a wholesaler. The company provides its products under the W7, Technic, Man'stuff, Body Collection, Vintage, Very Vegan, and Chit Chat brand names.

