W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Short Interest Down 11.5% in August

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, a decrease of 11.5% from the July 31st total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 293,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $518.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total value of $1,165,069.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,998,359.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

W.W. Grainger Trading Down 0.3 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. abrdn plc increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 27,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,314,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,655,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 21,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,553,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWW stock traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $554.94. 363,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,396. W.W. Grainger has a 1-year low of $391.16 and a 1-year high of $588.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $512.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $497.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.65 by $0.54. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 57.59%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger will post 28.03 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.14%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

