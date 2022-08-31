Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Stock Position Increased by Westwood Global Investments LLC

Westwood Global Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,865,399 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,913 shares during the period. Vodafone Group Public makes up 2.4% of Westwood Global Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Westwood Global Investments LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vodafone Group Public worth $47,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 273.3% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 5,600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 193.2% in the 1st quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 252,914 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after buying an additional 166,651 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP purchased a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,827,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 353,322 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after buying an additional 13,467 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 145,275 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VOD shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 146 ($1.76) to GBX 143 ($1.73) in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 168 ($2.03) to GBX 165 ($1.99) in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.17.

Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $13.49. 197,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,895,327. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1-year low of $13.48 and a 1-year high of $19.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.93.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

