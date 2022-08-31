VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.22 EPS

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported ($2.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($2.22), Fidelity Earnings reports. VNET Group had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 10.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. VNET Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

VNET Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VNET opened at $5.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $750.20 million, a PE ratio of -28.61 and a beta of 0.02. VNET Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $22.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.31 and a 200-day moving average of $5.90.

Get VNET Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

VNET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC decreased their target price on VNET Group from $13.50 to $9.40 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on VNET Group from $10.80 to $8.20 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VNET Group

About VNET Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of VNET Group in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VNET Group in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of VNET Group by 175.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 24,517 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of VNET Group by 64.1% in the first quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 154,889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 60,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in VNET Group by 41.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 164,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 48,710 shares in the last quarter. 58.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; server administration services; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VNET Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VNET Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.