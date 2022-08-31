VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.22 EPS

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported ($2.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($2.22), Fidelity Earnings reports. VNET Group had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 10.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. VNET Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ VNET opened at $5.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $750.20 million, a PE ratio of -28.61 and a beta of 0.02. VNET Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $22.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.31 and a 200-day moving average of $5.90.
VNET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC decreased their target price on VNET Group from $13.50 to $9.40 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on VNET Group from $10.80 to $8.20 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th.
VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; server administration services; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.
