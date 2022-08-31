Visionary Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,658 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Southern were worth $5,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $1,045,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,309,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $1,045,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,309,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,002,500. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.64.

NYSE SO traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $77.71. 28,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,560,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.50. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $60.99 and a 52-week high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.77%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

