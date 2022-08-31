Visionary Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 74,432 iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 74,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,812,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned 0.20% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USRT. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 59,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 34.2% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 160,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,245,000.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

USRT traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.68. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,586. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.87. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $50.55 and a 12-month high of $68.08.

