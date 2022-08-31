Visionary Wealth Advisors Boosts Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 314,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,557 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Visionary Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned about 0.08% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $15,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IUSB. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of IUSB traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.68. 2,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,209,493. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.10. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $53.95.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend
