Visionary Wealth Advisors Boosts Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 314,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,557 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Visionary Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned about 0.08% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $15,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IUSB. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of IUSB traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.68. 2,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,209,493. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.10. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $53.95.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.