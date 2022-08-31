Visionary Wealth Advisors Boosts Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,478 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 0.8% of Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Chevron were worth $9,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,250,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,776,323,000 after buying an additional 667,875 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $3,111,594,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,507,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,702,446,000 after buying an additional 254,353 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Chevron by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,400,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,689,870,000 after buying an additional 917,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Chevron by 13.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,349,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,359,522,000 after purchasing an additional 998,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of CVX stock traded down $3.53 on Wednesday, hitting $157.09. The stock had a trading volume of 42,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,753,907. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $93.31 and a 1 year high of $182.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.15.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.85.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

