Visionary Wealth Advisors Acquires 149,367 Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) by 105.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 290,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,367 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned 0.79% of Napco Security Technologies worth $5,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NSSC. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 54.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NSSC. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Napco Security Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Napco Security Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NSSC traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,478. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.39 and a fifty-two week high of $30.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.10. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.94 and a beta of 1.36.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 15.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

