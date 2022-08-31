Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF) Short Interest Update

Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,600 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the July 31st total of 1,251,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,801.5 days.
Vicinity Centres Price Performance
Shares of Vicinity Centres stock remained flat at $1.43 during trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.32. Vicinity Centres has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $1.45.
Vicinity Centres Company Profile
