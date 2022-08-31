Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF) Short Interest Update

Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,600 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the July 31st total of 1,251,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,801.5 days.

Vicinity Centres Price Performance

Shares of Vicinity Centres stock remained flat at $1.43 during trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.32. Vicinity Centres has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $1.45.

Get Vicinity Centres alerts:

Vicinity Centres Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Vicinity Centres (Vicinity or the Group) is one of Australia's leading retail property groups. With a fully integrated asset management platform, and $24 billion in retail assets under management across 63 shopping centres, it is the second largest listed manager of Australian retail property. Vicinity has a Direct Portfolio with interests in 60 shopping centres (including the DFO Brisbane business) and manages 31 assets on behalf of Strategic Partners, 28 of which are co-owned by the Group.

Receive News & Ratings for Vicinity Centres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicinity Centres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.