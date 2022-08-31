Verso (VSO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $38,910.00

Verso (VSO) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. In the last week, Verso has traded down 27% against the US dollar. Verso has a market capitalization of $337,572.11 and approximately $38,910.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verso coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004907 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.57 or 0.00812343 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Verso

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,279,192 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance.

Verso Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verso should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verso using one of the exchanges listed above.

