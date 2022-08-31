Verso (VSO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $38,910.00

Verso (VSO) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. In the last week, Verso has traded down 27% against the US dollar. Verso has a market capitalization of $337,572.11 and approximately $38,910.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verso coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004907 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001632 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002246 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.57 or 0.00812343 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Verso
Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,279,192 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance.
Verso Coin Trading
