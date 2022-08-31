Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Position Lifted by Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,394 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,740,891 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,106,895,000 after purchasing an additional 791,443 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,483,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,858,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312,242 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,174,424 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,792,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,263 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,847,194 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,953,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $1,884,917,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $79,364.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $42.24. 442,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,461,958. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.33. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VZ. Bank of America cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.68.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.