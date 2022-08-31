Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Leisure Capital Management

Leisure Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,957 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 119,122 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,068,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 86,003 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 13,506 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in Verizon Communications by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 101,098 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 13,698 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,142,366 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $58,192,000 after purchasing an additional 227,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,577 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.6 %

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.68.

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.28. 243,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,461,958. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.96. The company has a market cap of $177.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

