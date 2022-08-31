Veritas Investment Research Lowers Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) to Sell

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) was downgraded by equities researchers at Veritas Investment Research to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. They currently have a C$134.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Veritas Investment Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.65% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CSFB cut their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$157.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Bank of Montreal to C$150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$155.00 to C$157.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. CIBC increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$142.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$145.41.

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

BMO traded down C$2.28 on Wednesday, reaching C$122.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 664,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,389,463. The stock has a market cap of C$82.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of C$118.79 and a 1 year high of C$154.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$126.90 and its 200 day moving average is C$136.09.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

