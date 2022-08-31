Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $22.15

Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.15 and last traded at $22.45, with a volume of 110002 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.39.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
VEOEY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Veolia Environnement from €39.00 ($39.80) to €36.50 ($37.24) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Veolia Environnement from €34.00 ($34.69) to €29.00 ($29.59) in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.
Veolia Environnement Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.98.
Veolia Environnement Cuts Dividend
About Veolia Environnement
Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.
Further Reading
