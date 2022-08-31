VELA Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,933 Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

VELA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Teck Resources by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Teck Resources by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. CIBC upgraded Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Teck Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.98.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:TECK opened at $33.64 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.46. The company has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Teck Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $22.12 and a 52 week high of $45.90.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $1.24. Teck Resources had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The business had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 126.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.97%.

About Teck Resources

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.