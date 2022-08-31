Vega Protocol (VEGA) Price Down 9% Over Last 7 Days

Vega Protocol (VEGA) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. Vega Protocol has a market cap of $36.45 million and approximately $589,290.00 worth of Vega Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Vega Protocol has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. One Vega Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.35 or 0.00006832 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vega Protocol Coin Profile

Vega Protocol (CRYPTO:VEGA) is a coin. Vega Protocol’s total supply is 64,999,723 coins and its circulating supply is 26,901,056 coins. Vega Protocol’s official Twitter account is @vegaprotocol.

Buying and Selling Vega Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Vega is a technology protocol and associated crypto-asset for an open, blockchain-backed public network for fully automated end-to-end trading and execution of financial products. The network is secured with proof of stake and implements pseudonymous margin trading using a novel liquidity incentivization scheme based on market forces to solve the problem of attracting and allocating market-making resources in a decentralized system. “

