Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.07-$1.08 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $545.00 million-$547.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $558.28 million. Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.17-$4.17 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VEEV. JMP Securities cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $260.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $243.68.

Shares of VEEV stock traded down $2.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $199.32. 1,199,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,298. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $152.04 and a fifty-two week high of $336.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.13. The stock has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.83, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.73.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,893,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,114 shares in the company, valued at $22,360,161.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,893,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,114 shares in the company, valued at $22,360,161.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 371 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.37, for a total value of $70,256.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,998,295.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,371 shares of company stock worth $2,963,506 over the last quarter. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Veeva Systems by 22.2% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at about $384,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Veeva Systems by 10.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Veeva Systems by 44.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at about $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

