Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC reduced its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,182 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Veeva Systems makes up 3.1% of Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $6,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,850,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,261,210,000 after purchasing an additional 40,831 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,006,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $767,973,000 after acquiring an additional 25,317 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,356,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $601,946,000 after acquiring an additional 779,607 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $312,407,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,157,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,711,000 after acquiring an additional 27,465 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $260.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.68.

Shares of VEEV traded down $2.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $199.38. 12,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,771. The company has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a PE ratio of 79.59, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.13. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $152.04 and a one year high of $336.52.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.88 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 21.43%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,893,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,360,161.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.37, for a total value of $70,256.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,998,295.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,893,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,360,161.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,963,506 in the last three months. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

