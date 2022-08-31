Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Shares Down 3.5%

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) traded down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.75 and last traded at $20.85. 4,897 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 369,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VECO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Veeco Instruments from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Veeco Instruments Stock Down 3.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments ( NASDAQ:VECO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.91 million. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Veeco Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

About Veeco Instruments

(Get Rating)

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.