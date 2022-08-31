Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Maryland Capital Management

Maryland Capital Management reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,929,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,605,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186,848 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,380,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,090,000 after buying an additional 388,887 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,209,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,576,000 after buying an additional 262,052 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,991,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,254,000 after acquiring an additional 216,147 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,063,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,536,000 after acquiring an additional 170,930 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $209.85. 17,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,171. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.50. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $188.89 and a 1-year high of $261.53.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

