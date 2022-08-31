Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Stock Position Lessened by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.13% of Valmont Industries worth $6,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter worth $166,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Valmont Industries

In other news, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 12,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total transaction of $3,253,395.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,812,012.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.98, for a total value of $279,280.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,211.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 12,076 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total value of $3,253,395.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,812,012.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

Several research firms recently commented on VMI. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $300.00 to $267.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Valmont Industries in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $297.00 target price for the company.

VMI stock opened at $279.55 on Wednesday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.30 and a twelve month high of $289.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $254.14 and its 200-day moving average is $244.91.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.83%.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

Further Reading

