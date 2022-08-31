Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.67.

VCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their price target on Vacasa from $12.00 to $6.50 and set a “mkt outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Vacasa from $9.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Vacasa from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.

In other Vacasa news, Director Eric Breon sold 7,918 shares of Vacasa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $41,965.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,044,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,438,346.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.77 per share, with a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,590,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,406,125.43. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric Breon sold 7,918 shares of Vacasa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $41,965.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,044,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,438,346.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,659,106 shares of company stock valued at $7,194,242 in the last 90 days. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vacasa during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vacasa during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vacasa during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vacasa by 339.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Vacasa during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VCSA opened at $3.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.35 and a 200-day moving average of $5.26. Vacasa has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $11.00.

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

