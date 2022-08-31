Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Trading Up 6.4%

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.65 and last traded at $26.63. 63,118 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 10,855,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Upstart from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Upstart from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Upstart from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup cut Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $180.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.38.

Upstart Stock Up 3.1 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.34. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Upstart

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $228.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.30 million. Upstart had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $604,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 412,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,647,344.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 16,364 shares of company stock worth $646,123 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Upstart during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Upstart during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Upstart by 542.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Upstart during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Upstart during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 44.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Featured Stories

