Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Acquired by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UNM. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 140.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,485,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,507,000 after buying an additional 868,359 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,542,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,463,000 after buying an additional 793,407 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Unum Group by 169.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,123,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,599,000 after purchasing an additional 706,260 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Unum Group by 1,264.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 720,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,643,000 after purchasing an additional 667,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at $9,362,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on UNM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Unum Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Unum Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Unum Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup began coverage on Unum Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Unum Group from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unum Group

Unum Group Price Performance

In other news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,605,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 950,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,138,227.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 40,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,605,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 950,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,138,227.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UNM stock opened at $38.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.99. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $40.25.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.18%.

About Unum Group

(Get Rating)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.